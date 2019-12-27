Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Madison Stodulski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madison Sue Ann Stodulski


2018 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madison Sue Ann Stodulski Obituary
Madison Sue Ann Stodulski
Madison Sue Ann Stodulski born February 5, 2018 past from this world on December 21, 2019.
Madison was survived by her parents Regional and Sassy Henson Stodulski of Rolla. Her Great-grandparents, Roger and Anna Henson of Rolla, Linda Gilmore and Tom Kleekamp of St. Louis, Dale and Susan Forester of Newburg, her Grandparents, Marc and Christina Henson Forester of Rolla, Laura Miller of Rolla, her uncles, Marc R. Forester of Rolla, Michael Miller of Rolla and Alex Miller of Rolla and many family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at Marc and Christina's home on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Madison will be laid to rest at a later date with her Great-grandmother Janet Sue Henson, who proceeds her in death.
Memorial contributions for a scholarships in Maddie's name are set up at Town and Country Bank.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -