Madison Sue Ann Stodulski
Madison Sue Ann Stodulski born February 5, 2018 past from this world on December 21, 2019.
Madison was survived by her parents Regional and Sassy Henson Stodulski of Rolla. Her Great-grandparents, Roger and Anna Henson of Rolla, Linda Gilmore and Tom Kleekamp of St. Louis, Dale and Susan Forester of Newburg, her Grandparents, Marc and Christina Henson Forester of Rolla, Laura Miller of Rolla, her uncles, Marc R. Forester of Rolla, Michael Miller of Rolla and Alex Miller of Rolla and many family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at Marc and Christina's home on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Madison will be laid to rest at a later date with her Great-grandmother Janet Sue Henson, who proceeds her in death.
Memorial contributions for a scholarships in Maddie's name are set up at Town and Country Bank.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019