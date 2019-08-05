|
Maggie P. Nelson
Beloved wife, mother and sister
Maggie P. Nelson, of Cuba, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 84.
She was born in Selmer, TN on March 7, 1935 to the late Woodrow Moore and Alta May Baker.
On March 15, 1957 she married Robert L. Nelson, who survives.
Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by her father,Woodrow Moore, her mother, Alta May Henson, and her stepfather, Granvil Arlon Hensen.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband, Robert L. Nelson, of Cuba; her son, Robert N. Nelson and wife Brenda, of Rolla; two sisters, Tommye Coburn, of Jackson, TN, and Roberta Decker and husband Larry, of Ballwin, MO; two grandchildren, Ashley Nelson, of Ann Arbor, MI, and Hillary MacCash and husband Logan, of Rolla; one great grandchild, Rory MacCash with another soon expected; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Maggie Nelson will be held at 1 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at noon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019