Marcia Dian Leezy
Loving mother, sister and grandmother
Marcia Dian Leezy, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 81.
She was born on December 31, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Leman Emmons and LaVaughn (Staples) Emmons.
Marcia was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister and grandmother and a loyal friend to all those who knew her. She loved sports and while growing up she excelled in many. Marcia earned her Physical Education degree from MU. She initially taught and coached high school level students. For 19 years, she provided physical education to children with special needs in the Missouri state school system before retiring in 1998. Marcia supported her alma mater and sorority (Alpha Delta Pi) through the years. She looked forward to MU football games on the weekends. For 50+ years, she attended the games, enduring the elements to cheer on her team and support the university. She also enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball games while holding her little dogs, Maddie and Molly.
Marcia will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: one son, Charles "Chuck" Leezy and wife Donna of Columbia, MO; a daughter, Marlisa Nolan and husband Earl of Osage Beach, MO; a brother, Don Emmons of New York, NY; and two grandchildren, Carson Leezy and Maggie Leezy.
A funeral service for Marcia D. Leezy will be conducted on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Delbert Day Cancer Institute or the Rolla Animal Shelter.
