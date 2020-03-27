|
|
Marcus Glen Bramel
Marcus Glen Bramel, 25, of Newburg, Mo., departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at St. James.
He was born on April 7, 1994, to Kirby Ben and Pamela (Horstman) Bramel in Creve Coeur.
Marcus enjoyed spending time with his sons, nieces and nephews and being outdoors, especially cooking and grilling outdoors. He enjoyed his time in Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kirby Bramel and paternal grandparents, Glen Jr. and Velma Bramel.
He is survived by his mother, Pamela Karr and husband Mark of Newburg; the mother of his children, Amanda Van Kirk of St. Clair; sons, Cole Bramel and Axl Bramel both of St. Clair; maternal grandparents, Albert and Marie Horstman of Bland; brother, Michael Bramel of Ft. Rucker, Ala.; sister, Britnia Bramel of Owensville; nieces, Aeriana Graham, Alyssa and Hadley Bramel; nephews, Wylie and Clayton Bramel; and by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services were held with Deacon Mike Brooks officiating. Burial was in Old Bland Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.
