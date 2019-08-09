|
|
Margaret June Smith
Loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend
Margaret June Smith, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 91.
She was born on September 7, 1927 in Phelps County, MO to the late Clarence S. Wieland and Nancy E. (Kidwell) Wieland. On November 24, 1945 she married Gareth Duane Smith in Rolla, MO. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1991.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Wieland and Clarence Wieland; and one infant brother.
June was a member of the Greentree Christian Church for 27 years. She enjoyed traveling, everything outdoors and raising flowers. Most of all, she enjoyed being with family.
June will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: one son, Gareth D. Smith of Bloomington, IN; two daughters, Neva Benko and husband Steve of Granite City, IL and Lisa Fields of College Station, TX; a twin sister, Catherine "Jane" Jones of Tyler, TX; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service for June Smith will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery near Doolittle. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the or the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019