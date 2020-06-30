Margaret A. Richardson, of Rolla, was born December 15, 1937 to Alfred and Mildred (Parkinson) King in Rolla, Missouri. She passed away June 29, 2020 at the age of 82.
Margaret was one of five children, having one sister and 3 brothers. She graduated from Rolla Senior High School in 1955, and married Alfred F. Richardson January 7, 1956. She moved to San Antonio where Alfred was stationed in the Air Force. Upon returning to Rolla, Margaret went to work at the Missouri School of Mines, now Missouri Science and Technology. She was employed in the Payroll Department, retiring after 38 years of service as the department Supervisor.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Harold King, Mary Elliott, and Gene King.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her surviving husband, Alfred along with two children, Rodney Richardson and wife Beverly, and Tami Richardson-Nelson; three grandchildren, Ethan Richardson and fiancé Heather Leseberg, Lauren Bankovich and husband Alan, Loy Nelson and wife Holli; great grandchildren, Quinn Richardson, Olivia Nelson and Rowan Nelson; brother, James King; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Margaret Richardson will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rolla Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Social distancing will apply.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.