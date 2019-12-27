Home

Marian Barbara (Marsh) Jamison


1919 - 2019
Marian Barbara (Marsh) Jamison Obituary
Marian Barbara Jamison
Marian Barbara Jamison, 100, of Rolla, Missouri, passed away December 25, 2019 at the Arbors of Parkside in Rolla.
Mrs. Jamison was born in Kansas City, Wyandotte, Co., Kansas to the late William Ervin Marsh and Barbara (Krestarious) Marsh. She married John Franklin Jamison, Jr. in 1940 who predeceased her.
Mrs. Jamison was a homemaker and very involved with the Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church in Raytown, MO before moving to Rolla. She was a member and former District Deputy of The Eastern Star and a member of PEO. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rolla, MO. She was a graduate of Northeast High School in Kansas City and the family thanks the Alumni Association for arranging to have many cards sent to her by students past and present on the occasion of her centennial birthday in June of 2019.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her son, John Jamison and wife Jeanne of Rolla, MO; two daughters, Janet Carr and husband Starley of Franklin, TN and Bonnie Mowrer and husband David of Bixby, OK; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and three nieces.
A memorial service for Marian B. Jamison will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held in the Floral Hills Cemetery in Raytown, MO.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
