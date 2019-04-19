|
|
MARIE LOUGHRIDGE
Beloved wife, mother and golf lover
Marie Loughridge of Rolla, Missouri passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Licking, Missouri to the late Casper and Florence (Jackson) Thorpe.
Marie was united in marriage to the late Joseph Loughridge in 1940; this union was blessed with two daughters.
In her younger years you could always find her on the golf course playing the game she loved the most. Her love for golf never faded once she was no longer able to play, she enjoyed watching golf on television. She was an avid bridge player who loved to go antiquing with her friends, square dancing, and was always up for a political argument. She was a proud member of the Order of the Golden Shillelagh at Missouri S&T where she and her late husband set up a scholarship fund. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Marie is survived by her two daughters, Connie Jean (Dr. Smith Gaddy II) Gaddy and Gail Ruth (Samuel Joseph) LaPresta both of Rolla, Missouri; grandchildren, Erin Marie Fitzgerald, Smith Gaddy III, Sean Joseph Gaddy, Erik Joseph LaPresta, Gary Charles LaPresta and Stacey Marie Chrysostom.
In addition to her parents and husband of forty-nine years, Marie was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Ryan Fitzgerald.
A Funeral Mass for Marie Loughridge will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Rolla, Missouri with Father Pardee officiating. Interment will be held in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Catholic Church. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019