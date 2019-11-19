|
|
Marilyn Grace Pineiro
Marilyn Grace Pineiro, of Rolla, Missouri quietly slipped into heaven peacefully in her sleep at Phelps County Regional Medical Center on November 13, 2019. She was 93. Marilyn was born in Kansas City, MO on February 2, 1926 to the late Guy and Mary Eveland.
Marilyn attended Salem Missouri High School where she excelled in band, sports and Order of the Rainbow. She earned the nickname "The Salem Flash" for her skills on the basketball court. She was very proud to have been chosen to represent Salem at Girls State.
Marilyn spent many years working at the Missouri Veteran's Home and the Rolla Home Health Department. She brought an underlying kindness and caring to her work. She loved helping and taking care of others.
She was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church for almost 50 years serving wherever needed. She especially enjoyed being a part of the Leisure Lutherans.
Marilyn loved spending time with family and a wide circle of friends. She was an avid pinnacle and canasta player and an excellent quilter. Most of all she was a dedicated mother and a wonderful, fun grandmother. Her love and laughter filled every room she was in. All whom loved her will never forget her wit, charm and grace.
Marilyn is survived by her 4 daughters; Brenda (Robert) Bisso of St. Louis, MO, Mary (Charles) Chesnutt of Dallas, TX, Jane (Paul) Roesti of Lake Ozark, MO, Carmen (Timothy) Bauer of Middleton, WI. 9 grandchildren; Jefferson Mills, Guy Mills, Andrea Mills, Michael (Kristyn) Ramsey, Andrew Ramsey, Emily Stair, Paxton (Morgan) Bauer, Bryson Bauer and Jace Bauer. 3 great grandchildren; Max Ramsey, Audrey Ramsey and Chole Ramsey. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by husbands Dean Stair and Peter Pineiro, daughter Sharon Stair and sister Barbara Greco.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 801 West 11th Street, Rolla, MO, Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019