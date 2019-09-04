|
MARION L. RECORD
Marion L. Record, age 95, of Springfield, MO, formerly of Rolla, MO, passed away August 24, 2019, in Springfield, MO. She is survived by two sons, Michael Gibbs of Springfield, MO and Larry Gibbs and his wife Kim of Nixa, MO; one step-son, Richard Record of the state of Colorado; one step-daughter, Bobbi Penberthy and her husband Gerald of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren, Christina Gillespie (Michael), Tracy Sayre (John), Shannon Murdock, Colin Gibbs (Sarah), and Tristan Taylor (Scott); ten great-grandchildren;
Celebration of Life visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church Parrish Hall, in Rolla, MO, from 4:00 until 6:00.
Marion was employed as secretary for Rolla School District for over twenty years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Rolla Public School System and donations can be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948, Lebanon, MO 65536.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019