Rolla Cremation and Memorial Service
11930 County Road 2070
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 341-0220
Mark Anthony Hance


1965 - 2019
Mark Anthony Hance Obituary
Mark Anthony Hance
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Mark Anthony Hance, 53, of Rolla, passed away on Saturday, July 6,2019, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
Mark was born on July 11, 1965, in Rolla, a son to the late George and Erma (Prater) Hance.
On September 3, 1983, in Rolla, he was united in marriage to Sandy (Lortz) Hance. She survives at their residence.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, Mark is survived by: one son, Tony Joe Hance of Jefferson City; three grandchildren, Tisha Hance, Heaven Hance and Tony Hance, Jr.; two brothers, 1 sister, two sisters-in-law, his mother-in-law, Blanche Lortz, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Caner Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial (573-341-0220) www.rollacremation.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019
