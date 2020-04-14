Home

POWERED BY

Services
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lincoln
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E Lincoln


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark E Lincoln Obituary
Mark E. Lincoln, of Rolla, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 60.
He was born on October 20, 1959 in San Francisco, CA to Robert N. and Dorlores (Sanwald) Lincoln. On September 23, 1993, he married Rosalie (Oakley) Lincoln in Rolla.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert, in 2010.
Mark Lincoln enjoyed re-building classic cars and attending car shows. He was an avid user of Ebay and bought and sold many collectibles from the 1960s and 1970s. He had a great sense of humor and was always the first one to crack a joke. Mark enjoyed his job as a manufacturer/supervisor at Olin Brass Fineweld tube where he worked for over 20 years. Mark also loved to play video games. He had almost every console available and played as often as he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mark's surviving family includes: his wife, Rosalie Lincoln of Rolla; his mother, Dorlores "Sandy" Lincoln of Cuba, MO; a daughter, Amanda Lincoln of Rolla; two brothers, Timothy Lincoln and wife Amanda and Matthew Lincoln, all of Cuba, MO; one sister, Alisa Colbeck and husband Tom of O'Fallon, MO; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial mass for Mark E. Lincoln will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to or masses preferred.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Null & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -