Mark E. Lincoln, of Rolla, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 60.
He was born on October 20, 1959 in San Francisco, CA to Robert N. and Dorlores (Sanwald) Lincoln. On September 23, 1993, he married Rosalie (Oakley) Lincoln in Rolla.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert, in 2010.
Mark Lincoln enjoyed re-building classic cars and attending car shows. He was an avid user of Ebay and bought and sold many collectibles from the 1960s and 1970s. He had a great sense of humor and was always the first one to crack a joke. Mark enjoyed his job as a manufacturer/supervisor at Olin Brass Fineweld tube where he worked for over 20 years. Mark also loved to play video games. He had almost every console available and played as often as he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mark's surviving family includes: his wife, Rosalie Lincoln of Rolla; his mother, Dorlores "Sandy" Lincoln of Cuba, MO; a daughter, Amanda Lincoln of Rolla; two brothers, Timothy Lincoln and wife Amanda and Matthew Lincoln, all of Cuba, MO; one sister, Alisa Colbeck and husband Tom of O'Fallon, MO; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial mass for Mark E. Lincoln will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to or masses preferred.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020