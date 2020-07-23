Mark Hinton Williams

Mark Hinton Williams was born November 8th, 1945 in Rolla, Missouri to Rex Z. & Marian R. (Watson) Williams. Upon finishing high school in 1963 near the top of his class, he joined the United States Air Force and served for four years. After his service, Mark spent a number of years traveling the country, eventually returning to Rolla in the late 1970's to operate Phelps County Abstract Company until his retirement in the early 1990's. Mark died on March 15th, 2020 in Rolla. Mark was his own person. He never married, he led a solitary life on his own terms and to his own tune.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Marian Williams, aunts and uncles Bill & Pauline (Watson) Nolte, and Tom & Juanita (Williams) Thomas, and his brother John Z. Williams. He is survived by his sister-in-law Judith A. Williams, two nephews, Matthew Z. Williams and John A. Williams, and his great-nieces Abigail M. Williams and Meghan A. Williams.

In keeping with Mark's wishes, no memorial service was conducted. A private family ceremony is planned for a later date.

All arrangements were under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

