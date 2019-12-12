|
|
Martha Facer Proctor Flandro
Martha Facer Proctor Flandro, 100, a soul filled with light and love, died on Dec. 7, 2019. Born May 23, 1919, in Holbrook, Idaho to Martha Amanda Holbrook and William Henry Facer, she grew up on a ranch in Cove, Oregon. She attended BYU, and then served in the Central States Mission. Later in life she would serve in the Canada, Alberta and the Madrid, Spain Temple Missions of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Paul Dean Proctor, Mar. 5, 1945 and together they had four sons, Paul, Lane, Kirk, and Scot.
The Proctors spent 27 years in Rolla, Missouri; most of that time on a 234-acre wooded farm, where Paul taught geology at the University of Missouri and she created lively family traditions and adopted everyone with her remarkable capacity to love, so most people say, "She was a second mother to me." If there was service to be given, she had the gift of compassion to see the need and give. She also served constantly in the Church, directed community plays, and had an interior decorating business. The Proctor family lived two different years in Ankara, Turkey and became citizens of the world.
Living in Provo for the last 35 years, she served in the Temple, was resilient in the face of any hardship, and was a fountain of wisdom for her children and grandchildren who will sorely miss her. At age 83, she married Royce Flandro.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Dean Proctor and Royce Flandro, a son, Kirk Facer Proctor, and a granddaughter, Melissa Proctor. She is survived by her sons, Paul (Peggy), Lane (Pam), Lyn (who was married to Kirk), and Scot (Maurine), and 23 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Edgemont 5th Ward Chapel, 350 E. 2950 N., Provo, UT. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., Sunday, Dec. 15 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Monday from 9:00-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. In lieu of flowers, give to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A full obituary is located at www.bergmortuary.com/obituaries/.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019