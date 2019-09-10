|
|
Mary Farrar Williams
Mary Williams, long-time resident of Rolla, passed away at the age of 86 on Friday, September 6, 2019, after a long illness. Born Mary Elizabeth Farrar on January 9, 1933, in southeast Missouri, Mary spent most of her childhood in the St. Louis area with her brothers Bob (Robert), and Tom. The family moved to Rolla during World War II, and she graduated from Rolla High School in 1950. In 1952, she married George Sonewald, and had two sons, John and Jeffrey. Later she married Dwayne Williams.
Mary was well known in Rolla as the long-time owner of Sunnywall Flowers. Many weddings, funerals, graduations, and other celebrations in Rolla were decorated with her floral designs. Later in life, health conditions moved her to exit the floral business, and eventually reside at Rolla Presbyterian Manor. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rolla the entire time she lived in Rolla. Mary donated her body to Washington University Medical School.
Preceding her in passing were her parents, George and Mary Farrar of Rolla, her son Jeffrey, of Rolla, and brother Tom of Dearborn Michigan. She is survived by her brother, Bob of Jefferson City, Missouri, son, John Sonewald and daughter-in-law Cindy of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, granddaughters, Kate (Sonewald) Baran of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Betsy (Elizabeth) Sonewald of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Rolla on Thursday, September 12 at 11AM. In lieu of floral remembrances, donations to the Prevent Child Abuse America organization are suggested: preventchildabuse.org
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019