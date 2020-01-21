|
|
Mary Jo McDermott
Mary Jo McDermott, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the of 92.
She was born in Benton, IL on January 4, 1928 to the late James and Flossie (Cole) Jarvis.
On February 14, 1947 she married the love of her life Jack Curtis McDermott and the couple were later blessed with three children.
Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, and oversaw the Church Nursery at Greentree Christian Church. She married into the military life, being a company commander's wife and often hosted events for military wives. She also enjoyed helping her husband run McDermott Orchard, where she was a big help in the daily affairs. Her door was always open to friends and her family, whom she loved most in life. Jack and Mary Jo were lifelong partners and are now together again in heaven.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2006, her son Dennis McDermott in 2015, and one sister Charlotte Smith-Vogel.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes two daughters, Debbie Walker and husband Ed of Hudson, Florida, and Susan Bales and husband Bill, of Rolla, Missouri; six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Null & Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens in Rolla, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Greentree Christian Church of Rolla, MO.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020