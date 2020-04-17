|
|
Mary Leota (Simpson) Crabtree passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 77.
She was born on November 14, 1942 in Phelps County, MO. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Hembree, a brother, Gary Simpson, and her sister, Debra Davis.
Mary loved spending time with her family. She took great pride in watching her grandchildren participate in various activities and was their biggest fan. She also loved to travel and vacation with the family. Mary attended Fairview Community Church. Mary was a great cook and seamstress. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She also loved to craft and go to garage sales. Mary was full of life and love and she was always faithful to her family.
Mary will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: two children, Billy Crabtree and wife, Rhonda and Beverly Duncan and husband, Daniel; all of Stockton, MO; one brother, Walter Hembree of Stockton; two sisters, Lora Duncan of Arnold, MO and Marlene Wilson and husband Bill of Newburg, MO; five grandchildren, Brandon Duncan, Danielle Skelton and Donald Duncan (Beverly's children) and Tyler Crabtree and wife Courtney of Springfield, MO and Lauren Jurgensen and husband Drew of Willard, MO (Billy's children); and twelve great grandchildren that she adored, Lexi, Hunter, Mackenzie, Connor, Josiah, Haley, Chloe, Payton, Madelyn, Maddox, Emma and Emmett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Pea Ridge/Roach Cemetery in Doolittle. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the graveside service from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at one time in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020