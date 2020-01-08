|
|
Mary Madeline Henry of Rolla, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 94. Madeline was born April 14, 1925, in Huzzah, Missouri, to the late James William and Anna Lee (Grooms) Gilliam. She married William Elmer "Bill" Henry, Jr. on October 12, 1946, in Cuba, Missouri. Bill preceded her in death on January 10, 2009.
Bill and Madeline owned and operated Independent Body Shop in Rolla for 40 years.
In addition to her husband, Madeline recently suffered the loss of three precious family members: son William Gary Henry of Seymour, Missouri (March 2019); son James Patrick Henry of Sullivan, Missouri (July 2019); and grandson Jordan Patrick Henry of Vichy, Missouri (September 2019). She was also preceded in death by 8 siblings: Edath Brand Ackfeld, Anita Blair, Rebel Gilliam, Betty Jo Cameron, Albert Henry Gilliam, Ralph Gilliam, James Gilliam, Sr. and Audrey Gilliam.
Madeline will be dearly missed by her surviving family, which includes her children: son, Don (Susan) Henry of Vichy; son John (Bonnie) Henry of Rogers, Arkansas; son Larry (Judy) Henry of Camdenton; and daughter Linda (Ron) Schweiss of Rolla. 12 grandchildren: Shannon Broyles of Marshfield, Jeff (Julie) Henry of Seymour, Nikki (Matt) Cepicky of Eureka, Jason Henry of St. Louis, Jeremy (Linsey) Henry of Lee's Summit, Ashley (Adrian Kennedy) Henry and Sean (Rebecca) Henry of Rogers, Arkansas, Bryce (Abby) Henry of Greenview and Josh (Haylie Lamar) Henry of Preston, Cameron (Alyssa) Schweiss and Caleb (Alicia) Schweiss of Rolla, and Paige (Zac) Kee of Auxvasse. She is also survived by 23 great grandchildren, a sister Helen Tiberghein of Imperial, Tina Thompson of Sullivan, loving companion to Patrick, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and dear friends. Madeline knew no strangers and loved to visit with family and friends. She was known for her incredible memory and open door to any and all.
A celebration of life will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Cemetery, Rolla.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020