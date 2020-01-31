|
|
Mary Marie (Fleischman) Worstell
Mary Marie (Fleischman) Worstell, age 89, of Phoenix, AZ, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mary was born in Rolla on February 14, 1930, daughter of the late John Martin and Lillie Lena (Horn) Fleischman. On July 7, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to Thomas Sylvester Worstell, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2009.
Mary was baptized into Jesus Christ in the early years of her marriage and attended Ridgeview Christian Church in Rolla. Mary and Thomas and their children were active in the former Westside Christian Church in Columbia, which is now Forum Christian Church.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Lillie Schoville (David) of Phoenix, AZ: four sons, Thomas Worstell (Duonna) of LaMonte, Timothy Worstell of LeRoy, KS, Charles Worstell (Jean Ann) of Crocker, and Michael Worstell (Dezi) of Broken Arrow, OK, seventeen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren..
Mary was also preceded in death by one great grandson, Mason Worstell, three sisters and three brothers.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 (noon), with services immediately following at 12 (noon), on Monday, February 3, at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Tuscumbia with Tim Worstell and Charlie Worstell officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Zion Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home in Iberia.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020