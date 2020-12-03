Melvin "Cotton" Lee Brown, of Rolla, MO, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 75 in St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO, due to heart complications.
Melvin was born on July 15, 1945 in Lecoma, MO, to the late Delmar Leo and Grace (Dean) Brown. On August 30, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sally J. (Watkins) Brown and to this union they were blessed with two children, Gregory L. Brown and Shelly (Brown) Maedgen.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by five brothers, Dean Brown, Elbert Brown, Lewis Brown, Steve Brown and infant Leo Brown, and two sisters, Hildred Stogsdill and Hettie Lewis.
Melvin worked through high school at Sam's Tire Service in Rolla before joining the Rolla Fire Department/Ambulance District. From there, he went to Rolla Public Schools as Head Custodian at Rolla Junior High and School Bus Driver for many years before operating Brown's Appliance Center with his wife Sally and son Greg until his and Sally's retirement on December 31, 2015. After that he then spent his time with Sally and enjoying his grandchildren and raising cattle.
Melvin will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years, Sally J. Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Angie Brown, daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Eric Maedgen; four grandchildren, Jessica R. Brown and fiancé Montana Humphrey, Jeremy J. Brown and (Shelby Sloan), Oliver A Maedgen and Arya L. Maedgen; two great grandchildren, Isabella Grace Humphrey and Watson James Brown; and one sister, Virginia Inman, all of Rolla, MO; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and dear friends.
A funeral service for Melvin Brown will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Lake Spring Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Tuesday beginning at 11 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.