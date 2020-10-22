Michael Allen Wilson
Michael Allen Wilson, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 48.
Mike was born in Rolla on May 24, 1972 to the late Robert Allen Wilson and Luana Jean (John) Wilson.
On February 13, 2007 he married Tammy (Broadway) Wilson, who survives.
Mike worked as a maintenance supervisor for the state since 2010. He was also a self employed electrical contractor for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his family as well as his many friends. He was an avid hunter and supporter of the 2nd Amendment. He had a strong work ethic to provide for his family and led by example.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son Brady Wilson, who passed away in July of 2019, as well as his brother, Larry Wilson and half brother, Terry Wilson.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Tammy Wilson, of Rolla; son Cody Wilson and partner Justin Doolin, of Rolla; daughter, Shayla Yoakum and husband Trey, also of Rolla; his sister, Mary Wilson and fiancée Dennis Gaddy, of Rolla; one grandchild, Brody Theilen, of Rolla; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.
A funeral service for Michael Wilson will be held at 1 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow the service in the Rhea Cemetery in rural Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Monday beginning at 11 am at Null and Son.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
