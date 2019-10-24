|
Mildred Louise Murdock
Mildred Louise Murdock, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Vienna, was born on January 31, 1934, at Vienna, in Maries County, a daughter of Allen Boney and Zillah Martha (Backues) Elrod, and departed this life at 5:15 a.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Avow Hospice, Naples, Florida. She had attained the age of 85 years, 8 months, and 18 days.
During her working life, Mildred first worked at the Rolla State Bank, in Rolla, for ten years. In 1965, while vacationing in Washington, D.C., she was offered a position at the Riggs National Bank; she accepted the offer, and moved to D.C. in July of 1965, first as a Bank Teller, then as a Customer Service Representative, then promoted to Assistant Cashier and Manager, Assistant Vice President followed, to Branch Manager for five years. Her last position with the bank was as an Investment Officer with the International Private Banking Division of the Riggs National Bank prior to her retirement in 1990.
While living in Washington, D.C., she was a member of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church; the Kenwood Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland; the National Association of Women Banking Officers; and the Scottish McGregor Clan Society.
The greatest joy in Mildred's life was meeting and being united in marriage to her beloved husband, John Randolph Murdock, on July 26, 1976, at Martinsburg, West Virginia. It was with their joined adventurous spirits, they traveled extensively in Europe and enjoyed many different cultures. They made their home in Bethesda, Maryland, until 1991, when they moved to Naples, Florida, where they enjoyed seventeen happy years until John passed away on July 26, 2008.
She was baptized at an early age in the Gasconade River, near Vienna, and also in Israel's Jordan River in 2011. Mildred was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Naples, Florida, where she also served as a Deacon. She was a member at The Vineyards Country Club, the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), and of the Scottish McGregor Clan Society as well.
Those left to mourn the passing of Mildred include: One brother, Tom Elrod, and wife, Ann, of Belle; one sister, LaVaughn Zimmer, and husband, Marvin, of Vienna; one sister-in-law, Billie Elrod, of Vienna; ten nephews and nieces, with greats as well; the daughter, Millie Street, and family of Mildred's dear friend, Artie Stanfield, of St. James; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her father, Allen, on March 5, 1986; her mother, Zillah, on October 10, 1984; two brothers, Leonard Allen Elrod on January 12, 1977, and Winfred Allen "Wink" Elrod on May 3, 2016, and his wife, Venita Love (Litton) Elrod, on January 1, 2019; one brother-in-law, Judge Robert B. Murdock, of Roanoke, Virginia; and her dearest friend of sixty-two years, Artie Stanfield, who was like a sister to her on May 30, 2012.
To my family and friends, I have lived a happy, amazing life, and have come to the end of the road, the sun setting for me, and wish no tears or sad faces for a soul set free. I know you will miss me, but let me go, for this is a journey we each must take and all must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan and a step on the road home to eternity to be with our loved ones. So, miss me, but let me go!
Visitation for Mrs. Mildred Elrod Murdock will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home, 406 South Main Street, Vienna, Missouri 65582.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mildred Elrod Murdock will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home Chapel, 406 South Main Street, Vienna, Missouri 65582, with the Rev. Floyd F. Leimkiller, Union Hill Baptist Church, Vienna, officiating.
Interment will be next to her beloved husband, John, in the Elrod Cemetery (now known as the Union Hill Cemetery), near Vienna, where generations of her family have been laid to rest. Pallbearers for Mrs. Murdock will be James "Jim" Elrod, Kim Elrod, Tom Elrod, Jr., John Green, Stanley Stanfield, Titus Street, and Scott Zimmer, and her honorary pallbearers will be Jason Backes, Brandon Elrod, Marty Elrod, and David Zimmer.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Mildred Elrod Murdock are suggested by her family to the Union Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund with envelopes available at the funeral home or in care of Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 250, Vienna, Missouri 65582.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019