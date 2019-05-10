|
MURIEL ELLEN (BOULE) STORIE
Loving mother, devoted military wife
(Muriel) Mother of seven children and wife of 67 years passed away on March 24, 2018 at the age of 93 of natural causes.
Donald and Muriel were preceded in death by their number 1 son Donald L. Storie, Jr. of Cuba, MO and favorite son-in-law Colonel James J. Mannion U.S. Air Force (Ret) of Concord, NH. They are survived by daughter Nadeane Mannion of Bow, NH, sons Barry and wife Linda of Holiday Island, AR, Terry and wife Debra of Rolla, MO, Stacy and wife Sonja of Hayes, VA, Tracy of Newburg, MO, Carley and wife Heidi of San Antonio, TX, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Ceremony for Donald and Muriel will be held at Fort Leonard Wood Veterans Cemetery in Waynesville, MO. With full military honors they will be laid to rest for eternity on Friday, May 10th at 2:00 pm.
Muriel Ellen Boule was born on August 4, 1924 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to the late Napolean and Ester Boule. She was raise in Kamloops, BC along the Peace River. As a child she helped on the family ranch. Her father raised Belgian draft horses. She grew up with her Uncles, Jack and Hune, old time cowboys who spent most of their time prospecting for gold and drinking rye. Their house had no electricity so she spent a lot of time reading, which she loved. "Mickey" as her uncles called her started working at the young age of 13. She worked at a nursing home, cook at a lumber camp and waitressing at a Chinese Restaurant.
By the age of 26 she found herself in America working as a cocktail waitress at a casino in Las Vegas where she met her husband. Donald was passed out in the casino bar and none of his buddies wanted to wake him up. His years of combat had made him a light sleeper and he would wake up swinging. They talked Mickey into waking him up. He came to open his eyes and fall in love. On September 18, 1951 Donald borrowed the $1.00 license fee and got married at Wee Kink O' the Heather Wedding Chapel. For the next 67 years she dedicated her life to her family and church. She taught her children to respect the service that their father was doing for our country. She did not receive medals or ribbons, but she earned the life time achievement award from her family. She held the family together through all the hard times and there were plenty of them. Raising seven children should qualify for some award.
A member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Bourbon, MO for 35 years. Baptized into Christ on May 24, 1958. In Holy Baptism Muriel was clothed with the robe of Christ's righteousness that covered all her sin. Rest in peace. We will love and miss you. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Sweetly your soul shall rest.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2019