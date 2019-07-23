|
Myrita Emma Davis
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend
Myrita Emma Davis of Rolla, Missouri peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in her home at the age of eighty-four. Myrita was born on September 25, 1934 at home near Berlin, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Handrich) Rodencal.
Myrita graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1956 with a BS in teaching. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Neil Davis on August 25, 1960; this union was blessed with three children.
Mrs. Davis taught school in many states while moving around the country with her husband. In 1968 the settled in Rolla, MO, where she taught at the Mark Twain School, Rolla Middle School, Rolla Junior High School and the Rolla High School. At one time or another she was active with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, summer youth baseball, Rolla Optimist basketball, and various other youth programs. Myrita always liked working with the children. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rolla.
Myrita is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Neil Davis of Rolla, Missouri; children, Celeste Davis of Kansas City, Missouri, Deanne Newman of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Douglas Davis of Camarillo, California; sister, Irene Williams of Wild Rose, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of extended family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
A Memorial Service for Myrita Davis will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:15PM at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary with Rev. Lou Ellen Hartley officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until service time at 7:15PM also at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri. Burial will be at a later date in Wisconsin.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019