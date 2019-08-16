|
|
Nancy Aileen (Agee) Hardy
Beloved mother, sister and aunt
Nancy Aileen (Agee) Hardy of Rolla, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 in St. Louis. She was born November 30, 1955 in Norwood, Missouri to parents Conrad Agee and Mary (Cartwright) Agee. She graduated from Rolla High School in 1974 and married the love of her life Jerry Hardy in December 1975. She continued her education later in life and received her nursing degree in 1990.
Nancy is predeceased by her loving and doting husband Jerry and two nephews Jamie Barnett (Laura) and Todd Jones (Jim).
Nancy is sadly missed by her three children, Michael, Sr. (Casey), Raymondville, Mo., J.R. (Jeremy) (Carrie), Catawissa, Mo., and Ashley, St. Louis, Mo. as well as her eight loving grandchildren, Michael, Jr. (Michael), Cody (Michael), John (Michael), Wesley (Michael), Ethan (J.R.), Jian (Ashley), Kai (Ashley), and Yuna (Ashley).
Nancy also leaves her four siblings Laura (Agee) Barnett (Jim) of Toccoa, Georgia, Pearl (Agree) Leivan (Roger) of Webb City, Missouri, Jim Jones (Leslie) of Rolla, Missouri, and Brenda (Jones) Schoonover, Oklahoma to cherish her love, memories and glorious laughter.
Missing her kindness, smiles and mischievous acts on their parents, too, are three nieces Melissa Barnett (Laura), Toccoa, Georgia, Jennifer (Leivan) Hargis (Pearl), Oronogo, Missouri and Dena (Jones) Versluays (Jim), Springfield, Missouri.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019