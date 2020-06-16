Nancy Lillian Bennett, age 78, was called home to be with Jesus on the morning of March 1, 2020 while surrounded by family.

Nancy was born in Greenland, Michigan on January 5, 1942. After graduating from Mass City High School, she moved to Waukegan, Illinois to work as a secretary at Fansteel Metallurgical Corporate Office. This is where she met Jerry Bennett and the two were joined in Holy matrimony on July 7, 1961 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Mass, Michigan. Nancy was a devoted wife who also enjoyed the pleasures of being a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Nancy was a compassionate soul with a deep concern for others. So much so, that her heart wept whenever she heard an ambulance pass by because she knew it meant someone was hurting. She held no appreciation for the word "hate" and she would correct us every time we said it. She had a special gift for building lifelong friendships, maintaining relationships. Even during her brief stays at the hospital, she quickly befriended her nurses and they would tell her about their "boy problems." She was a great listener, extremely open-minded and very intuitive. She always provided sound and fair advice, which sometimes came accompanied with a dose of tough-love.

She exemplified the importance of family staying connected. Whether you were merely minutes or many miles away, you could count on her Sunday phone calls or emails to stay in touch - reminding you that you remained close to her heart. She remembered every birthday and anniversary, without the aid of Facebook, and she kept every Christmas card anyone ever gave her

She took great delight in hosting annual festive gatherings - her favorite was Thanksgiving when the entire family was around. Many of the world's problems were solved (well, perhaps just debated) as we sat around the dining room table enjoying the feast she spent days preparing. She was a fabulous cook and made the best desserts, but her homemade mac and cheese remains a family favorite.

Her Finnish heritage was peppered into our lives in a variety of ways. We loved having her teach us random words and then regularly use them when speaking to us. She even went so far as to scribble our names in Finnish on Christmas presents to prevent snooping, but then struggled to read her handwriting when passing them out.

Nancy enjoyed traveling back to the area of her youth each summer to enjoy the relaxation found at their cottage in Ontonagon, Michigan. Time spent there was all the sweeter when family and friends would stop by to join them.

In her quiet time, Nancy loved to read and play spider solitaire. She was an astute political news junky and a long-time fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Nancy will continue being cherished by her husband of 59 years - Jerry, her son Christopher, daughter Heidi, grandchildren Dakota Bennett (Katie), Ashlyn Maddy (Kameron), Alexander the Great-grandson, her nephew Kent Englund, niece Jill Englund and granddaughters McKenzie and Rachel Englund.

Nancy's parents John and Ellen Rink, her sister Carol Englund and brother Roger Flink preceded her in death.

A small service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at Greentree Church in Rolla, MO at 1pm, Friday, June 19, 2020. Her family will gather together later this summer to honor her at their cottage in Ontonagon, Michigan.

