Nancy Lou Cramm


1941 - 2019
Nancy Lou Cramm Obituary
Nancy Lou Cramm
Nancy Lou Cramm, age 78, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Laurie Care Center in Laurie, Missouri. She was born May 26, 1941, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, a daughter of the late James Floyd and Margaret Ellen (Whitmer) Morgan.
On March 24, 1967, in Miami, Oklahoma, she was united in marriage to Charles Robert Cramm. Nancy spent several years caring for her soulmate until his passing on February 15, 2017.
Nancy worked as an accountant for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her sisters, Linda Bagwell, Mary Morgan and Betty Morgan all of Arkansas; her sister-in-law, Lucy Greig of Versailles, Missouri; brother-in-law, Kenny Hayes of Rolla, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved dogs, Dino and Shawn.
There are no services planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
