Neal F. Rosenburg

Neal F. Rosenburg, lifelong Rolla resident, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife and three children on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on July 10, 1942 to the late Naaman and Anna (Bell) Rosenburg.

In November of 1963 he married the love of his life, Vickie (Stiles) Rosenburg. They were blessed with three loving children.

Neal's greatest joys in life centered around his family. Neal and Vickie met when he was 11 years old and Vickie was 7 years old. Their world was anchored around their three children. Robin, a life-long resident of Rolla devoted years and years of ensuring mom and dad were included in every aspect of familial life. Her Sunday dinners with mom and dad will never be the same but his spirit will always be there; Neal Stacy left Rolla with a passion and desire to change the world. He earned a Ph.D. in Nursing Research and Theory and traveled the world - always sharing the world through his eyes with his mom and dad. Amy's home in Springfield, MO was a solid and loving home-base for the last several years as our family began the journey of caring so intimately for both mom and dad. Lastly, he enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing with his grandson, Adam and numerous local organizations such as the Masonic Lodge in Rolla as a former Shriner.

In addition to his parents, Neal was preceded in death by three brothers, Gene, Bill, and Tom Rosenburg, and five sisters, Virginia Savage, Helen Roberts, Ida Mae Walls, Dorothy Peterson and Opal Rosenburg.

He will be dearly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife of nearly 57 years, Vickie Rosenburg, of Rolla; three children, Robin Whitaker and husband Scott, of Rolla; Neal Stacy Rosenburg and his life partner Will Ledbetter, of Detroit, MI; and Amy Meyer and husband Travis, of Springfield, MO; one brother, Cecil Rosenburg and wife Carolyn, of Rolla; brother-in-law, Hubert Stiles, of St. Louis, MO; sisters-in-law, Shelley Haas, of St. Louis and Janice Rosenburg, of Rolla; five grandchildren, Adam Whitaker, Abbi Bobinmyer and husband Blake, Olivia Meyer, Ian Meyer and Eve Meyer; four great grandchildren, Cole Bobinmyer, Elliot Bobinmyer, Tess Bobinmyer and Halen Johnmeyer; and many nieces and nephews, other extended family members and numerous lifelong

friends.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Neal F. Rosenburg will be held at 7 pm. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 5:30 pm at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines and facial masks will be required for those choosing to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions in Neal's memory to the Mercy Health Foundation (memo: Chub O'Reilly Cancer Center in Springfield, MO).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store