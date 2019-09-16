|
Nedra Fay (Welch) Louzader, 85, of Springfield, MO died Thursday, September 12, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Nedra was born March 6, 1934 in Redbird, Missouri, the daughter of John Robert and Eva Cleo (Cowan) Welch.
Nedra was baptized in 1945 at High Gate Baptist Church in High Gate, MO and was a member of the Marshfield Christian Church in Marshfield, MO.
She graduated from John F. Hodge High School in St. James, MO in 1952.
Nedra was united in marriage to Donald Eugene Louzader on April 10, 1965 in Newburg, Missouri.
She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone in St. Louis and later for Shelter Insurance in Marshfield.
Nedra started a 14-year career in the blood service industry in 1986, serving as a telerecruiter for the American Red Cross before becoming an original employee of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in 1995. She retired in 2000.
Nedra had a genuine love for people and never met a stranger. Following her retirement, she volunteered in the wig department at the Chub O'Reilly Cancer Center in Springfield, and also did volunteer work for Hospice and the Southside Senior Center. She volunteered at Webco Manor while living in Marshfield.
In recent years, Nedra and Donald were fixtures at the Starbucks inside the Battlefield Mall in Springfield and made many great friends.
Nedra is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Wilma Miller and LeOra Gray and a brother, John Elmer Welch.
She is survived by her husband, Donald, of the home, her son, Don Monroe Louzader and wife, Christine, of Battlefield, MO, two sisters, Betty Smith of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Eva Lea Jordano of Lake Orion, Michigan, and one brother, James Elmo Welch of St. James, MO, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO. Burial will follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood Road, Springfield, MO. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019