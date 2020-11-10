Mrs. Nita Jean Allen, age 96, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Oak Tree Villas.Nita was born on February 15, 1924 in Watseka, Il., the daughter of Robert and Josephine (Gard) Myers. Nita was a 1943 graduate of Watseka High School where she played the drums and glockenspiel. She continued her education at Northwestern University. While there, she joined the Candy Stripers Organization, Alpha Gamma Delta, and was a cheerleader for the football team. In 1947, Nita graduated with a Sociology degree.She married Charles R. Lose on April 1, 1948, and they moved to Lawrence, Ks., where Charles graduated with a degree in Accounting from KU. After he graduated, they moved to Peru where Charles (Bob) took a job with Marcona, an American Mining Company, located 15,000 ft up in the Andes Mountains. They lived in the mining camps until they moved to San Juan, and Lima, Peru. While in Peru, they started their family, made many lifelong friends, and had many adventures.In 1966, Charles and Nita moved their family to Salem, Mo. where she was a homemaker while her children were young. Later, she worked as a Teacher's Aide for the Salem School District and then as a sales clerk at Botorff Furniture Company.Nita always had a smile and an ease about her that people were drawn to. She made friends easily and enjoyed social outings with "the gang". She also enjoyed knitting, reading, photography, and traveling.After Charles passed away in 1985, she moved to Rolla, Mo. where she attended the Episcopal Church and later joined the Presbyterian Church. In 1995, Nita married Harry Allen from Fonthill, Ontario Canada. Nita and Harry had known each other from living in the Andes Mountains in Peru and they were able to return to Peru several times to visit old friends. Harry passed away in 1998.Survivors include: her daughter, Deborah Jo Lose-Kelly; granddaughter, Marie Bergesch (Matthew); and great-grandson, Monroe Bergesch all of Jefferson City, Mo.She was preceded in death by: her son, Bartley Gard Lose; husband, Charles Lose and second husband, Harry Allen.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Monte Shinkle officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nita Allen Memorial Fund, https://gf.me/u/y65aguFuneral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.