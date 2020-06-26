Nona Marie Curtis

Nona Marie Curtis of Newburg, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Cedar Point Nursing Center in Rolla, Missouri at the age of 94 years, 11 months and 27 days. Nona was born on June 28, 1925 at Rhyse, Missouri to the late Noah Anderson and Bessie Catherine (Sisk) Shults. She grew up in the Licking and Jack areas, but finished her schooling in Salem, and taught school for three years during WWII.

Nona married Elven E. Curtis on June 25, 1946 in Salem, Missouri, this union was blessed with three children. Elven preceded her in death in October of 2004. Nona worked as a substitute teacher in the Edgar Springs School District, before working as a secretary at the Phelps County R-III School. She served in several positions in the churches where Elven served as the Pastor, she remained active at the Mt. Olive Church when her health allowed.

In addition to her parents Noah and Bessie Shults, and her husband Elven, Nona was preceded in death by her sisters, Nellie Shults, Alice Stagner, Alta Schafer, and Hazel Welch; brothers-in-law, Clarence Morton, Gilbert Stagner, Jim Schafer, and Ray Welch.

Nona is survived by her children, Penny Patterson and husband Tom, of Newburg, MO, Shirley Bearce and husband Gary, of Palmer AK, and James Curtis and wife Janis, of Rolla, MO; grandchildren, Tammy Paris (Corey), Greg Curtis (Aimee) Jennifer Bundy (Greg), Evan Bearse (Romalyn), and Katie Janes (Ryan); 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great granddaughters, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services For Nona Marie Curtis will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00Am at the Rolla Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary with Pastor Tim Hughs officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Elven, at the Anutt Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Chapel on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-7PM. Memorials are suggested and greatly appreciated to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, cards are available at all James & Gahr locations.

