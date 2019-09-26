|
Norma Laverne Moshier
Norma Laverne Moshier, of Rolla, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 72.
She was born in Edgar Springs on July 29, 1947, to Leslie and Eleanor (Mace) Esmond.
On December 9, 1967 she married David Moshier and they were later blessed with three children.
Norma was preceded in death by her father, Leslie Esmond; her mother, Eleanor Wenger; her stepfather, Ronald Wenger; her brother, Leslie Bernie Esmond II; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Lillian Moshier;
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband of fifty-two years, David Moshier, of Rolla; three children, David Moshier (Tracie), of Edgar Springs, Derek Moshier (Andrea) of Salem, MO, and Kelly Stuck (David) of Rolla; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Anthony, Leslie, Andrew, Jacob and McKensi; four great grandchildren, Kayson, Keagan, Harper and Dominic; other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Norma Moshier will be held at 1 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Beulah Cemetery, Beulah, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Sat. beginning at 11 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019