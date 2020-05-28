Norma Nadine Bartle
Norma Nadine Bartle, a loving wife, mother and Nanny, went to be sheltered safe in the arms of God on May 27, 2020 at the age of 79.
She was born on July 5, 1940 in Paragould, AR to the late Eb and Dovie Phelps. In addition to her parents, those to greet her in Heaven are her two brothers, Joel and Dennis Phelps; three sisters, Barbara Cruit, Dorothy Jarrett and Rachel Keasler; three brothers-in-law, Eldon Cruit, Wayne Jarrett and Leland Keasler; and her in-laws, Dorothy and Raymond Bartle.
On October 26, 1958, Norma married Virgil L. Bartle (Pop) in Cardwell, MO after 2 months of dating. They then moved to Rolla, MO where they lived happily together for almost 62 years.
Norma was a devout Christian for all of her life using her God given gift to spread the gospel singing in the quartet "Danny and the Relations". She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church for many years.
Norma had a loving and compassionate heart. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico on mission trips and participating in fundraisers.
Norma's legacy and love for God will continue on through her surviving family members which include: her loving husband, Virgil L. Bartle of Rolla; three children, Gordon Bartle and wife, Janet, Robin Light and husband, Richard, and Mark Bartle and wife, Colleen, all of Rolla; one brother, Glen Phelps and wife, Patty of CA; one sister, Aileen Fletcher of Cardwell, MO; twelve grandchildren, Justin Light (Codi); Casey Bartle (Shawn), Tabitha Beaty and Whitney Light, as well as, Ricky, Joey, Elizabeth, Shawn, Tyler and Matt; and twelve great grandchildren, Dayton, Trenton, Kylie, Danny, Melissa, Jake, Mya, Michael, Addison, Amelia, Maggie and Bud. Norma cared for others and her laughter could light up a room. She loved her family to the moon and back and her great grandchildren were her pride and joy.
A funeral service for Norma N. Bartle will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the First Assembly of God Church in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, May 29 at the church. Social distancing will still apply and masks are not required but encouraged.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.