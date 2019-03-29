|
Norma Pearl (Bartley) Hicks
Beloved Wife and Mother
Norma Pearl (Bartley) Hicks of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Iuka, Illinois on August 21, 1926 to the late Virgil Emery and Lora Pearl (Littrell) Bartley.
On December 24, 1950, Norma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charles William Hicks; this union was blessed with two children. They were blessed with sixty-one wonderful years of marriage before he passed in June 2011.
Norma was a longtime member of the Salem Avenue Baptist Church and was always happy to spend time with her church family. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting and doing embroidery. Before Charles passed, they spent a lot of time gardening and canning their home grown vegetables, but her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Norma is survived by her children, Brenda (Robert) Scott of De Soto, Missouri and Gary (Gwendolyn) Hicks of Rolla, Missouri; grandchildren, Karla (Dennis) Wallace of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Jennifer Thompson of Rolla, Missouri, Rob (Randi) Scott of Cedar Hill, Missouri, Ryan (Leeya) Hicks of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Phillip (Brenda) Jackson of Plainfield, Indiana and Cameron Hicks of Rolla, Missouri; brothers, Roger (Mary) Bartley of Iuka, Illinois, Delbert (Evelyn) Bartley of Iuka, Illinois and Sherrell (Pat) Bartley of Fairfield, Illinois; sisters, Ruby Chapman and Kaye Marshall of Salem, Illinois; eleven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by three brothers, Verl, Bobby and Joy Bartley; three sisters, Florice Poore, Evelyn and Maxine Bartley; great-grandson, Aaron Shelton.
Funeral Service for Norma Hicks will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church, Rolla, Missouri with Dr. Mark Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery, Rolla, Missouri. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:00AM until service time at 1:00PM, also at Salem Avenue Baptist Church, Rolla, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to Salem Avenue Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019