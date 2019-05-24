|
|
OREL LEE SANDS
Loving son, husband and father
Orel Lee Sands, of Newburg, MO, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the age of 59.
He was born on June 14, 1959 to Phyllis (Turner) Sands in Rolla, MO. On December 1, 1984 he married Claudia (Hamilton) Sands in Rolla.
Orel Lee Sands loved his family and he was a dedicated husband, father, son and brother. He loved spending time outdoors living on the river. Orel's top priority in life was his son Holden, his best friend. Orel had many passions in life such as; trap shooting, hunting, fishing, and gigging that he shared with Holden. One of his favorite things to do was to go hunting and do competition hunts with his mountain cur squirrel dogs. Orel and his wife, Claudia, enjoyed spending time in different casinos, eating out, and mushroom hunting.
Orel had many successful self-started businesses in the Rolla area. He enjoyed meeting people and building relationships within the community. He was currently employed at Fort Leonard Wood LRC as a troop transport driver where he enjoyed his time there with his fellow co-workers.
Orel has enjoyed life and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Orel's surviving family includes: his wife, Claudia A. Sands of Newburg, MO; one son, Holden Sands and wife Amanda of Crocker, MO; his mother, Phyllis Sands of Newburg, MO; two sisters, Marcia Martin and husband Gene of Rolla and Myra Ragan of Vichy, MO; his mother-in-law, Sarah Hamilton of Richland, MO and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marian and Rich Neiner of Camdenton, MO.
A funeral service for Orel Lee Sands will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Pea Ridge/Roach Cemetery in Doolittle. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rolla Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 24 to May 25, 2019