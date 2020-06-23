Owen Glascock, Jr.
Owen Glascock, Jr., of Rolla, MO, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 92.
He was born on October 13, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Owen Glascock and Myrtle (Lewis) Glascock. On June 9, 1951, he married Betty (Jenkins) Glascock in Flat, MO. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2016.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Sterling Glascock, Ethel Glascock, Marjorie Summers and Kenneth Glascock.
Owen served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the founder of Glascock Construction. In his own way, he taught his children a good work ethic, wisdom and integrity. With much pride, he watched his family develop his vision into one of the premier builders of the Lake of the Ozarks area. He also started Circle G Western and Sportswear with Betty. After a brief closing in 1986, it was re-opened by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Rocco Burrell, for another 11 years.
Owen cultivated a love of the "lake" with his family. They all enjoyed water skiing, riding on a wooden "disk" and boat rides in the "Susan Lynn".
The thing that would put a twinkle in his eyes were his horses, show horses and quarter horses. He had three favorites he often bragged about - Johnny Easter, Sugar and Puddin'.
Owen will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: three children, Mike Glascock of Osage Beach, MO, Tim Glascock and wife, Ellen of Camdenton, MO and Susan Burrell and husband, Rocco of Rolla, MO; seven grandchildren, Amanda Coons and husband, Nate, Erin Whitcomb and husband, Sam, Annie Faulstich and husband, Jesse, Dustin Glascock and wife, Brandy, Cole Glascock and wife, Megan, Reno Burrell, and Ridge Burrell and wife, Melissa; and ten great grandchildren, Cade Coons, Chase Glascock, Avery Glascock, Owen Whitcomb, August Whitcomb, Arlo Whitcomb, Garret Faulstich, Farrah Faulstitch, Shafer Faulstich and Rhea Burrell.
A funeral service for Owen Glascock, Jr. will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will apply and there will be limited seating (80) available.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.