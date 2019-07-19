|
Pamela Jean Shy, age 70 of Rolla, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Pamela was born February 18, 1949 in Rolla, MO., a daughter to the late Lincoln and Billy Joe (Todd) Hussey.
On November 3, 1997, she was united in marriage to Arthur Paul Shy in Rolla, MO. He survives of the home.
Pamela loved her family above all and loved spending time with them. She was always there when they needed her. Pam worked outside the home for many years. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She loved reading books and watching her favorite T.V. shows. Pamela was a strong courageous woman who battled cancer for many years. Her fight came to the end at her home on July 15, 2019 at 12:12 p.m.
Survivors include Pams husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Husband, Arthur P Shy, daughter, Rhonda Lewis Bell and husband Calvin Bell Jr., Rhondas children and grandchildren as follows: Grace Errin Miers, Seth Romine, Paige Miers and partner Brant Henderson and children Kayia, Aria, Cheira and Zariya. Emily Miers and partner Jacob Munoz, their daughter Emilia, granddaughter Tonya Davis Griffin and partner Jack Benton and children Damion, Treyvin and Ellijah, son, Earl Lewis and wife Tonya Lewis, daughter Dotty Massey and husband Rick Massey, and many other family, friends and loved ones.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Hussey, one sister, Sonya Kellems, and two grandsons, Zachary Lewis and Kayson Benton.
We invite everyone to come celebrate moms life at the Rolla Moose Lodge 14595 CR 7100 Rolla, MO. 65401 on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 6-9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Family of Pamela Jean Shy 3902 Regan Drive Rolla, Mo. 65401
Arrangements were made under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial P.O. Box 1602 Rolla, Mo. 65402 (573) 341-0220 www.rollacremation.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019