Patricia Ruth Falkenrath née Burdick

Patricia Ruth Falkenrath née Burdick, 80, passed away on June 6th, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on October 15, 1939 in St Louis, Missouri to Frances Anthony 'Frank' and Helen Hamilton Burdick and grew up near Cuba, Missouri.

Patricia attended college at both the University of Missouri-Columbia and Central (Methodist) College in Fayette where she studied both art and music (clarinet), two of her passions. She was a member of Zeta Psi Lambda Sorority.

Patricia married Richard Harry Falkenrath in 1964 in Wichita, Kansas. To that union, four children were born, two sons and two daughters. Patricia and Richard were best friends. They enjoyed each others company, shared a deep love and respect for one another and could always be found laughing and talking. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in December of 2015.

Patricia worked in the home and in later years began a career in medical transcription. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and the occasional political debate. But most of all, she enjoyed her family and spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Anthony Burdick and Helen Hamilton Burdick Falkenrath, and husband Richard Harry Falkenrath.

Patricia is survived by her sons John (Carrie) Falkenrath of St Louis, MO and Tom Falkenrath of Rolla; daughters Anne (Scott) McClay of Rolla, and Elizabeth Falkenrath of St Louis, MO; brothers Tom (Sharron) Burdick and Rick Burdick of Cuba, MO, and sister Carol (Dale) Klohr of Freeburg, IL; grandchildren Ava and Nolon Falkenrath of St Louis, MO, Alexandria Falkenrath of Rolla, MO and Seth Falkenrath of Boss, MO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store