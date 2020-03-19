Home

Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
10740 Wilmina Lane
Rolla, MO
Patsy Fern (Salts) Davis


1944 - 2020
Patsy Fern (Salts) Davis Obituary
Patsy Fern Davis
Patsy Fern Davis, of Rolla, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 75.
She was born in Rolla on April 9, 1944 to the late Lucille (Ragan) Ray and Eugene Salts.
On December 15, 1961 she married Leroy Davis and they were later blessed with six children.
Patsy's priority in life was her love and care for her family.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by one son, John Davis; three sisters, Erma Sparks, Wanda Slawson and Charlotte Salts; and one brother, Jim Salts.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband, Leroy Davis, of Rolla; five children, Les Davis and wife Stacy, of Nixa, MO, Darrell Davis and Donnie Davis, both of Rolla, Cheryl Westover and Trish Meyer, both of Rolla; one brother, Dale Ray, of Rolla; one sister, Brenda McCash, also of Rolla; ten grandchildren, Andy Davis and wife Tiffany, Austin Davis, Heather Hobbs and husband Daryl, Josh Davis, Emily Davis, Tyler Davis, Dustin Davis and wife Samantha, Jacob Davis and wife Jennifer, Justin Meyer and Caitlyn Meyer; four step grandchildren, Bernard Westover III, Morgan Westover, David Westover and Kevin Westover; eight great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will take place at 1pm. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10740 Wilmina Lane, Rolla, MO
Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
