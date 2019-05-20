|
|
PAULINE JUNE LAIRD
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother
Pauline June Laird, 96, of Rolla, Missouri died May 15, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
She was born December 22, 1922 in Hoopeston, Illinois to Arthur and Mabel Lareau. She attended John Greer High School in Hoopeston, Illinois. Pauline married Russell "Jack" Laird on June 7, 1941 in Watseka, Illinois. They lived throughout the United States with Jack's position at the U.S. Geological Survey and settled to raise a family in Rolla, Missouri in 1953.
Pauline is survived by one daughter, Nancy Jordan of Jefferson City; two grandchildren, David Jordan (Jessica) of Jefferson City and Amanda Zylowski (Stan) of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and four great grandsons, Jack and Clay Jordan and Cooper and Simon Zylowski. Pauline was a dear Aunt to several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Jack; her son Richard Laird, her brother Donald Lareau and his wife, Louise Lareau, and many special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Pauline was a sharp and independent woman with a feisty spirit and quick wit. She loved gardening, cooking, crocheting, playing bingo and cards, but most of all spending time with her family. She was a loving, selfless, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed beyond compare.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Chapel at Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City, Missouri with Chaplain Jim Mueller officiating. The family will receive guests beginning at 4:00pm with a reception immediately after the service. A private interment will take place in the Rolla Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pauline's honor may be made to Friends of the Rolla Public Library, 900 North Pine Street, Rolla, MO 65401.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2019