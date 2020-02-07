|
|
PAULINE [SMITH] STRICKER WYSS
February 16, 1925 - February 1, 2020
Pauline Smith was born in Rolla, MO, the only child of Virgil X and Sarah Anna (Fowler) Smith. She attended Rolla High School where she enjoyed her studies and competitive dancing, graduating at age 16 years as valedictorian of her class. She majored in English at Washington University in St. Louis, graduating in 1945. On October 9, 1948, she married Dr. Eamil A. Stricker, a general surgeon in St. James and Rolla. They had 4 sons, all of whom became physicians. After Dr. Stricker passed away in 1995, Pauline married Mr. John Wyss, a retired American Airlines pilot, on December 27, 2000.
Pauline was a wonderful mother, whose job description of "housewife" would be inadequate. She was a life coach, chauffeur, disciplinarian, chef, psychologist, nurse, event planner, and teacher. Having raised 4 boys, she might also be considered a "saint." She was remarkably optimistic and proper. She was incredibly smart and obstinate, but humble and kind.
She loved her "Pauline weather," defined as "weather too hot for anyone else on the planet to enjoy." She enjoyed crossword puzzles, her menagerie of cats and dogs, summer cook-outs at the Stricker Camp, Wheelgate Farms, the St. James Fall Festival, and Christmas holidays. Pauline loved the towns of St. James and Rolla, and her many friends therein. She adored her 4 sons and their spouses. She was a wonderful grandmother to her 5 grandchildren, traveling to all of their important milestone events such as high school graduations, swim meets, piano recitals, and dance competitions!
She was the family matriarch and "central intelligence agency," who always knew the family tree and the whereabouts of each Stricker family member. She truly enjoyed living in St. James and maintaining the family traditions. She passed away at home peacefully from old age after "dealing with" colon cancer. She probably did not go willingly, because she undoubtedly wanted to complete one more crossword puzzle or write one more thank-you note…
Pauline was preceded in death by her 2 husbands, Eamil A. Stricker, MD (1909-1995) and Captain John Wyss (1919-2016). She is survived by her 4 devoted sons (Drs. Charles, Wes, Steve, and Paul Stricker) and by their respective spouses (Linda, Pamela, Lana, and Joseph). She will also be deeply missed by her adoring grandchildren (Sarah, Jennifer, Stephanie, Alana, and Stephen).
Pauline will be buried at the St. James Cemetery next to her late husband, Dr. E. A. Stricker. Instead of a funeral service, Pauline requested a Celebration of Life gathering, at a date and location to be announced. The Stricker boys thank our mother's dear friends and physicians for keeping her alive, happy, and full of fond memories for almost 95 years! In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Tri-County Humane Society or to the .
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020