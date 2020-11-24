Peggy Jo Risbeck of Rolla, MO entered Heaven on Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on April 21, 1932 in Portales, NM to the late H. Howard and Verna L. (Brandon) Jones.

Peggy became a teacher and her early career led her around the world. She taught and loved children in Buttonwillow, CA, Okinawa, Morocco, Japan, and England. While in England she met Air Force pilot J. Stephen "Steve" Risbeck and they were married Oct. 17, 1964.

Peggy and Steve settled in Rolla, MO where they raised their two children: Walter R. and Sara A.. Peggy was a devoted and loving wife and mother, always teaching love of and service to Jesus Christ and to all mankind. Peggy taught at Pershing, Benton, and Mark Twain Elementary Schools in Rolla. Following retirement she served in the CASA program and the AWANA club at church. She was a member of Salem Ave. Baptist Church for 50+ years and was an active member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

Peggy was overjoyed to become a grandmother and frequently visited her 6 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. She was thrilled to become a great-grandmother in February 2020.

For recreation, Peggy listened to Bluegrass and Gospel music, worked crossword puzzles, and visited neighbors and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, H. Howard Jones and Verna L. Jones; Step-Mother Lenore Jones; four brothers: Michael, Paul, Bob and Bud Jones; and husband, Steve Risbeck.

She is survived by her children, Walter R. Risbeck (Kristin) of Greenwood, IN, and Sara A. (Risbeck) Perkins (Steve) of Rolla, MO; granddaughters Michelina Risbeck, Samantha (Risbeck) Joynt (Rick), Alexandria Risbeck, Erin Perkins, Robin Perkins and Allison Perkins; grandsons Maverick Risbeck and Zachary Risbeck; great granddaughter Caroline Joynt; sisters Veta Hall of Clovis CA, Floanne Hunter of Fresno CA; Step-sister Linda Alioto of Salem, OR; brothers Jim Jones of Oakdale, CA and Coy Jones of Salem, MO; 17 nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

Services for Peggy will be at James and Gahr Mortuary 1651 Hwy 72, Rolla, MO, with visitation Fri. Nov. 27 from 5-7 PM, and Funeral service Sat. Nov. 28 at 11 AM. Interment will be at Rolla City Cemetery. All required COVID safety measures will be observed. Memorials may be made to Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

