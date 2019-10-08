|
|
Peggy Lou Eckert
Peggy Lou (Davis) Eckert, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 78.
She was born in Doolittle, MO, on April 8, 1941 to the late Reverend Wilson Davis and Opal (Harris) Davis.
On September 15, 1960 she married Gerald Lee Eckert and they were later blessed with three daughters, Marcia, Barbara, and Leigh Ann.
Peggy loved God, her family and friends, and her home. She was active in her church family of Newburg Church of God. She enjoyed all music but cherished Southern Gospel and the old time hymns. Some of Peggy's hobbies included cooking, cake decorating, sewing and crafting.
Peggy will be dearly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband of fifty-nine years, Gerald Eckert, of their home in Rolla; three children, Marcia Lane and husband Terry, of Rolla, Barbara Hook and husband Greg, also of Rolla, and Leigh Ann Smith and husband Scott, of Russellville, MO; one brother, Don Davis and wife Judi, of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren, Jeremy Lane and wife Amber, Zachary Lane, Caleb Lane, Aaron Hook, all of Rolla, Elizabeth Charney and husband Nathan, of Colorado Springs, CO and Colton Smith, of Russellville, MO; four great grandchildren, Jase Lane, Eva Lane, Lyric Lane and Everly Charney; nephew, Rick Davis and niece Raedona Davis; many other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Peggy Eckert will be held at 1 pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery in Doolittle, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Thursday beginning at 11 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019