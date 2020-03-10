|
Peter Mark Coots
On the first of March, 2020, Peter Mark Coots of Rolla, MO passed away at home comforted by his wife and children, at the age of 57 from brain cancer.
Peter was born in Sedalia, MO to Jimmy and Marjorie Coots in 1962. In 1980, Peter graduated from Jefferson City High School.
In November 1980, Peter Coots and Vivian Cunningham, daughter of DH and Roberta Cunningham of Rolla, were joined together in marriage. Over the next 39 years, they created a home of love and raised two children, Samuel and Sarah. After 30 years of employment, Peter retired as an IT specialist from USGS in March 2019. Peter spent much of his time engaging in volunteer activities as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Peter enjoyed working with his hands in landscape, woodwork, and building projects. Peter looked forward to the Bible's promise of a resurrection on paradise earth.
Peter is survived by his wife Vivian; son Samuel Coots and wife Chava of St. James; daughter Sarah Caron and husband Josh of St James; grandchildren, Benjamin Caron, Olivia Coots, Avabelle Coots, Wilson Caron; parents Jimmy and Marjorie Coots of Holts Summit; brother Terry Phillips and wife Renee of Holts Summit; sister Cheryl Fox and husband Gary of Kansas City; sister Barbara Anderson and husband Terry of Sedalia.
A memorial service for Peter M. Coots will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020