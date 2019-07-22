Home

POWERED BY

Services
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Willy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean (Fryer) Willy


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Jean (Fryer) Willy Obituary
Phyllis Jean (Fryer) Willy
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend
Phyllis Jean (Fryer) Willy, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 80.
She was born on August 22, 1938 in Maries County, MO to the late Raymond Eugene Fryer and Bertha Irene (Smart) Fryer. On November 10, 1957, she married Victor Willy at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Rolla. They were blessed with four children and two grandchildren.
Phyllis was an avid gardener and enjoyed attending auctions. She and Victor were charter members of the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla. She served the church in many ways and blessed the congregation with her beautiful voice.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Victor Willy of Rolla; four children, Greg Willy and wife Elsa of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Karen Badger and husband John of Rolla, MO, Sandy Abbott and husband Joe of Rolla, MO, Donna Chapman and husband John of St. Peters, MO; one brother, Lonnie Fryer of Rolla, MO; a sister, LaDonna Theobald of Overland, Park, KS, and two grandchildren, Christopher Abbott and Lauren Abbott.
A funeral service for Phyllis Willy will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Macedonia Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Null & Son Funeral Home
Download Now