Phyllis Jean (Fryer) Willy
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend
Phyllis Jean (Fryer) Willy, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 80.
She was born on August 22, 1938 in Maries County, MO to the late Raymond Eugene Fryer and Bertha Irene (Smart) Fryer. On November 10, 1957, she married Victor Willy at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Rolla. They were blessed with four children and two grandchildren.
Phyllis was an avid gardener and enjoyed attending auctions. She and Victor were charter members of the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla. She served the church in many ways and blessed the congregation with her beautiful voice.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Victor Willy of Rolla; four children, Greg Willy and wife Elsa of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Karen Badger and husband John of Rolla, MO, Sandy Abbott and husband Joe of Rolla, MO, Donna Chapman and husband John of St. Peters, MO; one brother, Lonnie Fryer of Rolla, MO; a sister, LaDonna Theobald of Overland, Park, KS, and two grandchildren, Christopher Abbott and Lauren Abbott.
A funeral service for Phyllis Willy will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Macedonia Cemetery.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019