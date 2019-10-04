|
Phyllis Kay Arthur
Ms. Phyllis Kay Arthur, age 77 years, of Jefferson City, Mo. passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home.
She was born on March 11, 1942 in Rolla, Mo., the daughter of John Richard and Treal (Breuer) Arthur.
A lifelong resident of the Central Missouri area, Phyllis was a 1960 graduate of Rolla High School, earned her degree from Southwest Missouri State University in 1964, then went on to attend graduate school at Lincoln University.
Phyllis was employed with Jefferson City Public Schools as a Business Education Teacher for 30 years, retiring in May 1994. Following retirement, she dedicated her time to helping students prepare for their High School Equivalency Test. She was also self employed as an accountant, helping people prepare and complete the filing of their taxes.
Phyllis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Phyllis was one of a kind. She was a woman of faith and deeply cared for her family and friends. She had a fantastic sense of humor and enjoyed playing practical jokes on friends. She loved bowling, accompanied by the rest of the "Summit Bank Team", she was proud to have brought home the gold from the Missouri Women's Bowling Tournament in 1979. Phyllis never took life too seriously and she lived each day with laughter. It can certainly be said that there was no one quite like Phyllis Arthur.
Survivors include: one sister, Jeanette L. Barron and her husband, Joseph of Pensacola Beach, Florida; an aunt, Rebul Kiely and her husband, Sidney of Springfield, Missouri; and many beloved nephews, cousins, and friends. She was richly blessed in life to have had so many loved ones. She in turn was the best of the best to all family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Breuer Arthur.
Visitation will be at the First Presbyterian Church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. David Henry officiating. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Rolla City Cemetery in Rolla, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or the Callaway Hills Animal Shelter.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.
www.freemanmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019