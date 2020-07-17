Ray Southgate Rucker Jr., of Rolla, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 87.
He was born in Mexico, MO on August 6, 1932 to the late Ray S. Rucker Sr. and Jessie (Stark) Rucker.
Ray was married to Catherine "Cay" (Bullman) Rucker who preceded him in death in 1995. Mr. Rucker was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean War.
Ray Rucker was a larger-than-life character but came by it honestly. A child of the great depression, he told stories of his grandmother only removing half of her money from the bank because other people needed some too.
He developed his strong work ethic working along-side his entrepreneur father who started multiple businesses such as the Rolla bus line and the Rolla swimming pool, only to be felled by repeated bouts of tuberculosis. A self-made man, Ray's first business was hauling coal clinkers when he was a kid. He saved his money and bought a wheelbarrow, allowing him to expand his business. As an adult, he sold heating oil, ran a quarry, operated a crane, owned a Conoco station and was best known as the owner of Rolla Standard.
Growing up during a period of poverty and segregation, Ray developed strong beliefs against inequality, often sneaking his friends into the pool at night after it closed, and later becoming a card carrying member of the NAACP.
Ray and his wife Cay bought a farm outside town and called it the Funny Farm. Ray was a self-proclaimed "Gentleman Farmer" and often said, "I never learned anything about farming that didn't cost me money." They loved entertaining family and friends at the farm, especially kids. A fan of playing sports with his friends growing up, Ray enjoyed a friendly late night game of pool or darts in his later years.
Whether traveling the world to China, Africa or Australia, or being the king of the five minute conversation, Ray never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He could talk about the weather but preferred current events.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Luke Rucker and one brother, Booker Rucker.
He will be dearly missed by his surviving family which includes three daughters, Tammy Smith and husband J.D., of Rolla, Courtney Snelson and husband Mark, of St. James, MO and Amy Rucker and James Schuck, of Columbia, MO; one brother, Stark Rucker and wife Penny, of Melbourne, Australia; four grandchildren, Mary Plasse and husband Simon, Sherry Smith, Casey Snelson and wife Sarah and Ella Snelson; two great grandchildren, Sydney Plasse and Will Snelson; other extended family members and many dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Ray Rucker will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Ray's memory are suggested to Wounded Warriors
.
