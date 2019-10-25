Home

Richard Bartosiewicz


1935 - 2019
Richard Bartosiewicz Obituary
Richard Bartosiewicz
Richard Bartosiewicz, 84, of Rolla, MO, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was born on June 3, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Marcella (Nickels) Bartosiewicz. Richard received his bachelors and masters degrees in Organic Chemistry from the University of Chicago, as well as his doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Manchester in England. He taught at the University of Ghana in Africa and was the oldest Peace Corps worker stationed in the Cameroon.
He is preceded in death by his Parents and Brother, Gordon Joseph Bart.
Richard is survived by his Sister-In-Law, Ruth Bart, Nieces, Carol (Joe) Gorley and Nicole (Bentley) Bradshaw, and several great nieces and a nephew.
The family requests that contributions in Richard's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville, KY.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
