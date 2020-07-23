Richard F. Doran

Long time resident, Richard F. Doran, passed away on July 21, 2020 at the Missouri University Medical Center in Columbia, MO. He was 63 years old. Originally from East Meadow, Long Island, New York. Richard was a Master Sargent in the Air Force in the medical field and saw duty in Germany and Afghanistan as well as numerous bases in the U.S.

After his retirement, he became a registered nurse and worked at the Phelps County Regional Medical Center, the Veterans Home in St. James and at the base hospital at Fort Leonard Wood. He was well respected in those facilities.

He was preceded in death by his wife Edith Smith Doran, also an Air Force Veteran. He is survived by his daughter Shelley, two grandsons Gabriel and Michael, his mother Barbra Doran and brothers Bill and Peter.

