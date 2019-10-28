Home

Ricky Lee Fore


1958 - 2019
Ricky Lee Fore Obituary
Ricky lee fore
Ricky Lee Fore, 61, of Arkoma, OK passed away October 22, 2019. He was born August 24, 1958 in Rolla, MO. He was of the Baptist Faith, a US Navy Veteran and a truck driver for Fedex. He is survived by his wife Charlotte of the home, son Earon Moody of Rolla, MO, his mother Wanda Fore of Poteau, OK, and sisters Tammy Fore of Poteau, Ok and Teri Richmond of Mansfield, AR. There will be a family held Memorial Service 2:30 pm November 2, 2019 at Pilot Knob Cemetery in Vida, MO. Cremation under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, Fort Smith.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
